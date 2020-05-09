Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The calendar says May, but it was feeling more like early March! This morning featured record cold, some snowflakes, and gusty winds…
Those winds prevailed through the day and they will overnight as well. A few flakes and drops are possible but skies will clear overnight, and it will be cold with temps in the 20s and 30s.
Thankfully things are lookin’ much better for Mom tomorrow with brighter skies and milder temps in the low 60s. It’ll still be on the breezy side, but we won’t have the chill to contend with.
Monday will feature a return of rain showers along with temps right around 60 degrees.