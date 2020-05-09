Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews battled a fire that spread to several buildings in Paterson, New Jersey, on Saturday night.
Multiple fire companies responded to the scene of a six-alarm fire on Beech Street.
According to Hawthorne Fire Company #2, the blaze spread to at least six buildings.
Further details were not immediately available.
Members of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team are assisting numerous families affected by the #fire tonight in #Paterson.
— Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) May 10, 2020
The Red Cross said they were helping multiple families.