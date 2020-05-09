Coronavirus Update3rd Child’s Death Blamed On Toxic Shock-Like Illness Linked To COVID-19, Affecting 73 Children
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, New Jersey, Paterson


PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews battled a fire that spread to several buildings in Paterson, New Jersey, on Saturday night.

Multiple fire companies responded to the scene of a six-alarm fire on Beech Street.

According to Hawthorne Fire Company #2, the blaze spread to at least six buildings.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Red Cross said they were helping multiple families.

Comments

Leave a Reply