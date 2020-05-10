NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, has given birth.
Miles shared the news Saturday on Twitter
“Welcome to the world, baby Hope Elizabeth!” she posted.
In March 2018, she and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a vehicle in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Abigail was killed, along with a friend’s 1-year-old son.
Miles was pregnant and lost her unborn daughter, whom she planned to name Sophia, two months later.
The Park Slope crash prompted calls for tougher laws from city leaders.
The driver, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns, was indicted on several charges and had a history of traffic violations. She died later that year.
