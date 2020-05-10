



There have been 38 cases detected in New York City, and there are an additional nine suspected cases yet to be confirmed.

Of the confirmed cases, 47% had tested positive for COVID-19 and of those who tested negative, 81% had antibodies, the mayor said.

There has been three deaths statewide related to the syndrome, including one in New York City.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Symptoms of the syndrome include persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.

“What it does is, basically, in a child’s body triggers an intensive, almost overwhelming immune system response. And that actually causes harm to the body,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said that at all children presenting symptoms will be tested at all hospitals and the city will send a health alert to all public school parents.

“Every parent out there, if you see these symptoms, take them seriously,” de Blasio said. “If you see these symptoms, report them to your doctor immediately.”

WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus Update

The mayor said one impact of shutting the subways down from 1 a.m.-5 a.m. to allow for cleaning and disinfecting is a dramatic increase in the number of homeless people accepting city offers of help and services.

“We keep seeing something very special happening,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said of roughly 800 homeless people recently approached when the subways have shut down, 410 had accepted services from the city.

Several New York City hospitals are participating in an FDA trial of Remdesivir to treat some coronavirus patients, de Blasio said. De Blasio said so far New York City has received 4,000 doses, but needs ten times that number, and has appealed to the White House for more.

De Blasio said 260 New York City municipal employees have succumbed to the disease so far, leaving in many cases families that are now at risk of losing their health care. Consequently he has extended coverage by 45 days while the federal government works on a possible stimulus bill to help city and state governments.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

As far as the daily indicators: