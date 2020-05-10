



In terms of new cases, the state is back at a level last seen March 20, with roughly 520 new cases.

There have been 207 new deaths.

Cuomo said protecting seniors in nursing homes is “one of our top priorities.”

Cuomo said the state is taking additional steps to protect nursing home residents.

The governor announced that if nursing facilities can’t provide the appropriate level of care for any reason, they must transfer the person. All nursing home staff must now be tested for COVID-19 for twice a week. Hospitals also now can not discharge patients to a nursing home unless they test negative for coronavirus.

“We created 40,000 hospital beds, because we had to,” Cuomo said. “So we have beds available. We also set up COVID-only facilities. So we have available COVID-only facilities that could accept nursing home residents.”

If nursing homes don’t follow those procedures, they’ll lose their license, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the state is investigating 85 cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome. Cuomo said there have been three confirmed deaths related to it, and two other deaths are under investigation which may also be due to the syndrome.

As far as reopening goes, New York PAUSE expires on May 15, and various regions must meet certain criteria in order to reopen. Decisions will be driven by the numbers and preparation, the governor said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cuomo again appealed to the federal government to pass a stimulus to support state and local governments. Cuomo called on federal lawmakers to make a condition of any industry or corporate bailout a requirement that they not fire any employees.

“There should be no subsidy for any corporation that lays off employees, period,” the governor said. “Government should not subsidize their reduction of employees.”

The governor’s mother made an appearance during his daily briefing.

“Happy Mother’s Day to you mom. I miss you. I love you so, so much. I wish I could be with you, but I can’t be. But I can’t be, because I love you. That’s why I can’t be with you, because I love you,” the governor said.

“I miss you too, a lot, and your beautiful daughters,” Matilda Cuomo said. “I am so blessed, as so many mothers today are.”