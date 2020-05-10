Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a bitter cold start to the weekend yesterday, things warmed up beautifully today along with brighter skies and a bit less wind. Expect a few clouds moving in this evening with just the slightest risk of showers after midnight.
Monday will feature more clouds than sun along with a slight cooldown to around 60. Expect more widespread showers by the afternoon, along with a few gusty rumbles in the afternoon.
Tuesday cools down a bit with bright skies, but we’ll warm back up into the 60s and eventually 70s by the late week!