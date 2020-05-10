



“The last thing we want to see is enforcement if there’s any other way to get the job done,” de Blasio said. “Enforcement has always been the last resort.”

The city currently has 1,000 non-NYPD personnel whose job it is is to distribute face masks, educate and reiterate the importance of social distancing throughout the city. That number will grow to 2,300 by next weekend, the mayor said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Generally speaking, New Yorkers have just done the right thing. Overwhelmingly, New Yorkers have done the right thing. That doesn’t mean in a city of 8.6 million people you don’t need reminders, you don’t need education, you don’t need some enforcement. I believe you do need all those things,” de Blasio said. “What we don’t need is anything that goes beyond the proper enforcement of these rules into something else.”

WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus Update

De Blasio said a video showing an arrest on the Lower East Side was a “very troubling” example of “the wrong approach to policing.”

“That was very alienating to so many people in this city,” de Blasio said. “There have been some others that have raised concern. And I think they pull at people in a very real and painful way and remind us of things that were too common for too long and that were not acceptable.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“Again, want to keep reminding people the number of summonses and arrests is extraordinarily low, given that this is a crisis that affects all 8.6 million New Yorkers,” he added.

The mayor said the city will releases statistics about social distancing summonses and arrests going forward.