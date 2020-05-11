By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ll start off the work week bit warmer than we did this past weekend, but it’ll still be on the cool side, with temperatures in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day Monday with a risk for scattered showers. The afternoon could feature some heavier showers along with some gusty thundershowers, so keep the umbrella handy.
Tuesday will be a brighter and drier day, but it will be cool and breezy with temps only in the mid to upper 50s.
We’ll get a bump in temps Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s, and nearing 70 on Thursday under increasingly cloudy skies.
By week’s end we’ll be in the 70s with some folks flirting with 80, but it appears unsettled to close out the week.