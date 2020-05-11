NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — Reports surfaced on Monday that the Major League Baseball owners approved a proposal for a condensed 2019-20 regular season that would see the league open on July 4.
The approval by the owners is just the first step in the process as next the proposal will be presented to the MLB Players Association and the two sides could begin negotiating the proposal’s terms as soon as Tuesday.
According to CBSSports.com, included in the proposal are the following items:
- 82-game regional schedule and universal DH
- 30-man active rosters with a 20-player taxi squad
- 14 teams in the postseason with games played in home cities in October
- 50/50 revenue split for players and owners
USA Today Sports MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports that the plan is to allow teams to hold spring training in their own ballparks or at their spring training facilities in Arizona or Florida beginning in June. Nightengale further reports that while the league will maintain its traditional structure of two leagues with three divisions in each, the proposal has teams playing only those teams in their division and in the same geographical division in the opposing league.
For the Yankees, that would mean playing their traditional AL East rivals and also the NL East, which, of course, includes the crosstown rival Mets.
There are still plenty of speed bumps to be navigated in getting to the final stages of approval, but it would appear possible that the Subway Series rivals will see a lot more of each other this summer.