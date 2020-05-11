We’re expecting hit and miss showers through the day with a few isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon. It’s not looking like a particularly nasty day, although we can’t completely rule out an isolated severe t’storm… best chance would be N&E of the city. Outside of that, expect breezy conditions this afternoon with temperatures running nearly 10 degrees below normal… low 60s.
Any leftover showers or isolated thunderstorms will wrap up early this evening. For the remainder of the night, expect clearing skies with temperatures falling into the low 40s by dawn… feeling like the 30s with the wind.
Tomorrow’s looking much better with mostly sunny skies. It will be cool and breezy with temps only making it into the upper 50s to around 60…. about 10 degrees below normal.
Wednesday looks good, as well. Expect highs in the low 60s or so.