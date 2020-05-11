Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly apparent home invasion on Staten Island on Monday, as a man and a woman were killed and another woman was critically hurt, police said.
Ana DeSousa and Alafia Rodriguez were killed inside their home in Mariners Harbor.
Responding officers said they arrested an armed man who was trying to leave the house.
A 1-year-old girl, believed to be DeSousa’s daughter, was found inside, unharmed.
The woman who was wounded is in critical condition.
Police said there was no immediate word on a motive.