Coronavirus UpdateNew York COVID-19 Sees Best 24-Hour Numbers Since Mid-April As State Nears End Of Week's 1st Reopening Date
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:home invasion, Local TV, NYPD, Staten Island


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly apparent home invasion on Staten Island on Monday, as a man and a woman were killed and another woman was critically hurt, police said.

Ana DeSousa and Alafia Rodriguez were killed inside their home in Mariners Harbor.

FLASHBACK: NYPD To Combat Big Spike In Crime With Massive Redeployment, More Overtime

Responding officers said they arrested an armed man who was trying to leave the house.

A 1-year-old girl, believed to be DeSousa’s daughter, was found inside, unharmed.

The woman who was wounded is in critical condition.

Police said there was no immediate word on a motive.

Comments

Leave a Reply