NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Local rapper Nick Blixky was shot and killed last night in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Winthrop Street near Rogers Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Police said 21-year-old Nickalus Thompson, also known as Nick Blixky, was shot in his torso and buttocks.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there’s no word on a suspect.

