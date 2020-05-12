



— A terrible loss for a Westchester County woman is being felt deeply in her entire community.

The coronavirus pandemic claimed the life of her husband on Good Friday and then her only son just before Mother’s Day, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Tuesday.

“The street hasn’t been the same since their passing. New Rochelle took a big loss. They were part of the community, great people, hard working, and very humble,” family friend Luis Rivera said.

The immigrant father started a business 30 years ago. The American-born son grew it with drive, talent, and pride.

Jose and Edwin Almazan served food with heart and welcomed customers to Little Mexican Cafe like family.

“It’s all about family, and that’s what they created. And they brought the Mexican culture. That’s what Mexican culture is about, family,” Rivera said.

A family that gathered Tuesday to grieve with 80-year-old Froyla Almazan.

It’s impossible to fully comprehend her pain. COVID-19 killed her husband, Jose, on April 10 and took her son Edwin, at age 43, on May 9, the day before Mother’s Day.

“It is devastating. It was just the three of them. They were always together,” said Nancy Scovotti. “I just don’t know what the days to come are going to look like.”

Scovotti said she is not sure what the future holds for her aunt or the family restaurant. A GoFundMe page to aid the Almazan family is rapidly approaching its $50,000 goal.

“It truly warms my heart that New Rochelle has come together as a community to share love, support, offered prayers,” Scovotti said.

Edwin Almazan will be remembered for his culinary skill and love of cars, his father for his warm generosity and devotion to family.

“Coronavirus done taken a lot of beautiful souls. It’s hard to believe. I can’t believe it,” Rivera said.

A family was shattered by the pandemic and a community is sharing the hurt.