TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and now New Jersey is ordering testing at all centers.
The state’s health commissioner signed an executive directive Tuesday.
It requires COVID-19 testing of all staff and residents by May 26.
It also calls for re-testing of those whose results came back negative within three to seven days to detect newly developed infections.
The directive aims to limit exposure and reduce the spread of the virus.