



— The McCourty twins, Jason and Devin, may have won Super Bowls as members of the New England Patriots, but their home is here in the Tri-State Area.

That’s why they joined the battle against COVID-19 and how it’s affecting our stay-at-home students, CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported Tuesday.

The twins donated $90,000 to help secure Chromebooks for kids in the East Ramapo and Nyack school districts. The Rutgers graduates were taught by their mother to use their platform to help others — to whom much is given, much is required.

“They were going through a problem, which is not having enough devices to administer to the students. We do a lot of work in education. It is something that we feel is very important, so we thought why not? Start here,” Jason McCourty said.

“We went to Nyack School District, East Ramapo School District growing up, so this was a way, you know, to kind of pay it forward to everyone that sacrificed for us, whether it was sports, academics while we were in those schools. We’re just trying to help these kids the same way people helped us,” Devin McCourty said.

The look on some of the students’ faces when they heard about the generosity told the story.

“I am very happy that I have received mine because it has helped me tremendously with catching up with my classes and completing my assignments on time,” Ramapo High School senior Arslie Louis-Jacques said.

“Me and my brother have received two working Chromebooks and I just want to say how helpful it has been,” another student said.

For more information on how you can help through donations, please click here.