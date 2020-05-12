NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fans of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” who have been shut out of stage productions in New York and across the county will get their chance to see the original cast on streaming screen this summer.
Creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to announce the film version of his show will be available on the Disney+ streaming service on July 3, 2020.
It’s only a matter of time…
Our Hamilton film.
THIS July 3rd.
On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020
The movie version is not a big-screen adaption but instead a recording of the original Broadway production performed in New York back in 2016.
Disney, which bought the film distribution rights to the “Hamilton,” had originally planned to release the movie in theaters in October 2020, but public restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak prompted its move earlier to the streaming service.
The last time the original Broadway case performed together came just weeks ago when Miranda got them together for a one-of-a-kind video chat to a young fan who lost her chance to see the show live in New York.
Actor John Krasinski surprised 9-year-old Aubrey from Florida after her family’s plans had been ruined by the coronavirus-driven “stay at home” orders.
“If you can’t go to ‘Hamilton,’ we’ll bring ‘Hamilton’ to you,” said Krasinski on his “Some Good News” webcast.
After Miranda “video bombed” their Zoom chat, the song “Alexander Hamilton” began playing as Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos and others from the original Broadway cast joined the conversation with Aubrey and began to sing.
Now, Disney+ subscribers can be like Aubrey for the whole “Hamilton” show for about $7 a month.