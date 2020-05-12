Comments
Sunshine dominates today, but it will be cool for this time of the year… just the upper 50s to near 60.
It will be another chilly one tonight with temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal. In fact, there are a few record lows in jeopardy… at LaGuardia and JFK, for example. The record low in Central Park is 39, but we’re forecasting a low of 42, so it will be a stretch.
Tomorrow will be sunny again. As for temps, it will only be slightly warmer with highs in the low 60s.
Thursday we’ll see increasing clouds with perhaps a chance of showers late in the day.