



New York City now has more than 50 cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome , a rare disease affecting children that’s believed to be related to COVID-19

On Monday, health officials said they were investigating 93 cases statewide. So far, three children have died.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared an update Tuesday, saying the city alone has 52 cases, including one death. Ten other cases are pending.

“It’s sobering, it’s bluntly frightening, and I want to say to parents out there, ‘If you’re hearing this information about pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome and it sounds scary, it does sound scary. I’m speaking as a parent myself,’” de Blasio said Tuesday. “It’s something we did not see essentially throughout March and April, it was not something that the health care community saw on their radar. Then in the last week or two, suddenly, we’re seeing something that’s very troubling.”

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio’s Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Of the 62 patients, 25 tested positive for the coronavirus and 22 had COVID-19 antibodies.

“Often times when they get the results back from COVID-19, the results may actually be negative,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot explained Monday. “We are encouraging pediatricians to also do antibody testing for these children – more so to confirm the diagnosis, not as an indication of whether or not it’s going to then impact the case moving forward.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The mayor said early detection makes all the difference, and parents should be on the lookout for persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.

“If your child is off, if your child doesn’t have energy, if your child is not themselves and has at least one of these symptoms, call immediately to your doctor, your health care provider,” he said. “If you see multiple symptoms, even more urgent.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Anyone who doesn’t have a doctor should call 311 to be connected with a clinic.

Seek care immediately if a child has:

Prolonged fever (more than 5 days)

Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting

Change in skin color – becoming pale, patchy, and/or blue Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Decreased amount or frequency of urine Lethargy, irritability, or confusion

Doctors say kids over the age of 2 should wear masks whenever they go outside, practice social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible.