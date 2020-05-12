Coronavirus UpdateNew York State Nears Friday Benchmark To Reopen Some Businesses
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A California doctor who came to New York to help fight COVID-19 tweeted a troubling photo of his packed flight home.

Dr. Ethan Weiss traveled from New York to San Francisco on Sunday.

His photo showed almost every seat on the plane was filled, making social distancing impossible.

United recently said it would leave middle seats empty in order to comply with the guidelines.

The airline said, beginning next week, passengers will be notified if their flights are close to capacity, and can either rebook or take a travel credit.

