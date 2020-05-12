Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On The Dig, CBS2’s Elle McLogan unearths gems in local food and culture. In 2019, she visited Thompson Chemists, an enduring SoHo pharmacy and neighborhood hangout. Owners “Mama J” and “The Medicine Man” offer not only remedies and advice but also live bluegrass concerts—the band sets up between aisles of toothpaste and face cream.
Thompson Chemists
In this video update, Elle checks in to find out how Thompson Chemists is maintaining its community spirit and musical tradition during the coronavirus outbreak.
Thompson Chemists
132 Thompson Street
New York, NY 10012
(212) 598-9790
https://thompsonchemists.com/
