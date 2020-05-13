Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A random, unprovoked stabbing was caught on camera earlier this week in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect.
The attack happened around 8 p.m. Monday at Myrtle and Gates avenues in Bushwick.
Surveillance video shows the 60-year-old victim walking on the sidewalk when the suspect runs up and tackles him to the ground.
Police said the suspect stabbed the man once in the neck and then took off, heading west on Myrtle Avenue.
The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in serious condition.
