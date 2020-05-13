



— Gyms across the tri-state area are getting ready to reopen once they get the green light, but what if you want out of your contract?

Dr. Jake Prigoff used to work out a few times a week at New York Sports Club in Hell’s Kitchen.

But then the coronavirus forced all gyms to shut down.

“It was really frustrating just not hearing anything from the company,” Prigoff told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

Prigoff says despite the closure, the gym still charged him $60 in April, plus two $15 “freeze fees” for April and May.

He’s been trying to cancel his membership to no avail.

“I have tried multiple times. I have tried calling. I have tried emailing. I’ve tried logging into my account online and I’ve been unable to cancel my membership,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Most gyms have frozen memberships at no cost during the closure, but some customers still want to cancel, hesitant about returning for health reasons once they do reopen or, in Prigoff’s case, fed up with business practices.

How easy canceling is to do depends on where you belong.

“Give them a call, let them know that you intend to cancel and ask them what the policy is. Once you determine what the policy is, it’s imperative that you follow up in writing pursuant to the terms of the contract,” said attorney Adam Gana, managing partner at Gana Weinstein LLP.

He notes every gym contract is different and every state has different consumer laws.

In the case of New York Sports Club, the New York State Attorney General reached a deal with the chain last month to credit members for the time the gym is closed and honor cancellation requests submitted by April 30 without penalties or conditions.

The gym claims it also froze accounts at no cost.

“Is it the end of the world to not be able to cancel your gym membership? No. But it’s another thing that adds frustration to these unprecedented times,” Prigoff said.

The New York Attorney General is now looking into Prigoff’s case and why he’s still being charged.

But any member who’s having trouble with their gym can file a complaint with the New York or New Jersey Attorney General offices.

CBS2 reached out to New York Sports Club but have not yet heard back.