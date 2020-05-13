



— The Giants and the rest of the NFL are continuing to operate during this virtual off-season.

Tuesday was the first time rookies joined the online meetings, and even though he’s not face-to-face with his players, Giants head coach Joe Judge says he’s learning a lot about them by peeking in on the meetings with the assistant coaches.

“You’re looking around, how’s the guy set up in his house? Is it a quiet setting? How’s he dressed? What’s his eye focus like? Are his eyes down? Is he trying to text? And we haven’t had a lot of that, we’ve had a lot of guys with great urgency,” Judge said. “You have the opportunity in this setting here to really see your players in a meeting standpoint where they really can’t hide.”

Judge also says it would be ideal for the team to hold its training camp in the Meadowlands, but the organization is scouting out possible remote areas just in case that is their only choice.

Meanwhile, Jets first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton is going through the virtual off-season program while also handing out some virtual smiles in his down time.

He recently took a virtual tour of the Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, New Jersey.

During his tour, Becton checked in on some of the patients and the 6-foot-7-inch, 364-pound offensive tackle had to answer a tough question about his performance at the NFL Combine.

“How did you run a 5.1?” one patient asked, making Becton laugh.

The kind of content we need on a Monday: @BigTicket73 making virtual visits to patients at @AtlanticHealth Goryeb Children's Hospital 💚 pic.twitter.com/WYrrGyXDV7 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 11, 2020

Becton told several patients that they would be invited to a game when they’re feeling better.

“Always good to see a kid smile, especially knowing what they’re going through in their circumstances,” he said.

Becton hasn’t pancaked one linebacker, but he’s already a big fan favorite.