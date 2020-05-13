Comments
We’ve got another great looking day ahead. Temperatures will be running ever so slightly warmer with highs in the low 60s.
Tonight will still be on the cool side, it just won’t be quite as cold. The suburbs, however, will dip into the 30s once again.
Clouds will increase tomorrow with perhaps a shower late in the afternoon, but there will be a better chance tomorrow night. Temperatures will be up slightly with highs in the mid and upper 60s.
As for Friday, temperatures will be running much warmer with highs in the low 80s… normal for mid to late June. Showers and potentially strong storms are expected, especially in the afternoon/evening.