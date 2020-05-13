NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday there are now 82 confirmed cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
That’s a jump from 52 confirmed cases mentioned Tuesday.
Of the confirmed cases, 53 had tested positive for COVID-19 or had COVID-19 antibodies. There has been one death in the city related to it, and a total of three statewide.
“We need public awareness to grow rapidly,” the mayor said. “We have to rapidly inform families all over the city.”
A digital advertising campaign to raise awareness is beginning today, to be followed by TV and radio ads, and ads in bus shelters and on subways.
Anyone who doesn’t have a doctor should call 311 to be connected with a clinic.
Seek care immediately if a child has:
- Prolonged fever (more than 5 days)
- Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids
- Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting
- Change in skin color – becoming pale, patchy, and/or blue Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly
- Racing heart or chest pain
- Decreased amount or frequency of urine Lethargy, irritability, or confusion
“When you see these problems, reach out to a health care professional immediately,” de Blasio said.
As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported, not all children will have all those symptoms or they may have others.
As for a cause, so far it’s a mystery. Gomez said children may have immune systems that over-react to a viral infection, coronavirus or some other virus, leading to runaway inflammation. As for treatment, anti-inflammatories, blood thinners, and certain antibodies are options for now.
Doctors say children over the age of 2 should wear masks whenever they go outside, practice social distancing, and stay indoors as much as possible.