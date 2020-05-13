Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers were hurt in a crash while responding to a 911 call this morning in Manhattan.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers were hurt in a crash while responding to a 911 call this morning in Manhattan.
Police said the officers were on their way to a post office at 9th Avenue and 30th Street in Chelsea, where a man was killed by an exploding fire extinguisher.
Their marked vehicle collided with another car around 9th Avenue and 25th Street.
Both officers and the civilian driver were hospitalized in stable condition with neck and back injuries.
It’s unclear what caused the fire extinguisher to explode or the identity of that victim.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.