NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says 125 people have been arrested in connection to the coronavirus pandemic since the lockdown began in mid-March.

Those arrests do not include violations of social distancing rules, but do include hate crimes, domestic violence incidents, weapons possession, altercations at supermarkets and, in one case, a bank robbery.

EXCLUSIVE: CBS2 Obtains Breakdown Of NYPD’s Social Distancing Enforcement

According to data released by the police department, the majority of the arrests took place in the Bronx, and 91% of those arrested were either black of Hispanic.

City officials and community leaders have recently raised concerns about racial disparities in law enforcement during the pandemic.

Comments
  1. Cyrus says:
    May 13, 2020 at 8:07 am

    This is confusing. I fail to see the parallels between coronavirus and hate crimes and bank robberies. Can someone explain this more in depth? How many arrests were solely as a result of social distancing infractions?

