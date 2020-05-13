



— A 3-year-old girl in New Jersey is home recovering from a battle with a mystery illness that’s spreading in the tri-state area.

For Chavely Rodriguez, there’s no greater joy than seeing her daughter smiling and dancing at home again.

“She’s back to her normal self. She’s Alany again,” Rodriguez told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

As recently as last week, there were moments when Rodriguez was afraid she might never have her little girl on her lap again.

“She couldn’t play. She couldn’t walk,” she said.

Rodriguez works at a hospital and had the coronavirus in March. Six weeks later, her 3-year-old came down with a low-grade fever that eventually spiked at 104 degrees.

Little Alany spent four days in the ICU at Hackensack University Medical Center, where she got IV fluids and antibiotics. Her mom was isolated with her.

“Just wanted to be next to her,” Rodriguez said. “The way she was breathing … It was horrible.”

“Along with her fever, she also had signs of dehydration, a little bit of a rash and she had some low blood pressure,” said Dr. Katharine Clouser, of Hackensack University Medical Center.

Clouser says it was consistent with what we’re now learning about pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Eight children with the illness have been treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The illness that appears to be an immune response after exposure to COVID-19 is being blamed for three child deaths in New York State. There are now 82 cases in the city, more than double the number of infections Monday.

“An urgent, urgent fight this very minute,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

New York State has found 60% of those with symptoms test positive for COVID-19 and 40% test positive for the antibodies.

“That means children either currently had the virus or could have had it several weeks ago,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

So how do parents know when it’s time to take their kids to the hospital?

“If your child has had fever for four days and isn’t eating and drinking, you should absolutely reach out for medical care,” Clouser said.

She wants to remind everyone that hospitals are safe and ready to care for children.

Doctors also say the vast majority of kids will beat the virus and go home.

Rodriguez is so glad she brought her daughter when she did.

“They gave me so much comfort and hope,” she said. “Don’t lose faith.”