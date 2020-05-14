



— Heroes of all ages are arising in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Desiree is 7 years old. She’s been learning how to save money to buy an American Girl doll. Instead, she gave her entire piggy bank — all $52.65 — to Northwell Health along with a note.

“My mom says not all heroes wear capes. In my pictures they do,” she wrote. “I hope you can all get a chance to take a break and use the money for a snack from the vending machine.”

It’s a selfless gift that didn’t go unnoticed.

Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling presented her with her own American Girl doll, complete with an outfit for her dream job — an astronaut.

“I wanna hug you but since this sickness is going on I can’t,” Desiree said to Dowling.

The future astronomer even got her own telescope to bring the universe a little closer.

“The stars and the moon and the sun … ‘Cause the stars and the moon just make me want to dance. Under the stars. Every night,” Desiree said.

“If you could send a message to the whole universe, what would it be?” CBS2’s Steve Overmyer asked.

“Stay healthy and don’t get sick. Always remember to wash your hands, always,” Desiree said.

She turned a time of pain and grief into a time of compassion

“‘Cause I wanted to bring a smile to all of their faces,” she said.

What she learned was smiles and gratitude are contagious, while reminding all of us how rewarding it is to be kind and generous.

Sometimes when you reach for the stars, you catch one.