NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mass transit could end up changing permanently because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye says everything is on the table, including the possibility of reserving spots on trains or buses and social distancing on subway platforms.
“We’ve got cameras on almost every station. Those cameras can be used together with analytics to determine the level of passengers on a platform, passengers on mezzanine,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “We’re going to be look at that, and we’re going to be look at ways – in the interest of the safety of our customers and our employees – to control the number of passengers.”
At least one E and M train platform on the Upper East Side has “X” marks on the floor as part of a social distancing pilot, similar to ones seen in grocery store lines.
