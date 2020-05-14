Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo Extends Statewide Stay-At-Home Order Until June 13
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended the stay-at-home order for New York State until June 13 unless regions meet certain conditions.

That’s according to a new executive order just issued Thursday night.

The governor says five regions upstate and in Central New York will begin Phase One of reopening on Friday.

The others can only begin after hitting a series of benchmarks.

