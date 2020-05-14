We’re in for an overall decent day with just an increase in clouds through the late afternoon. Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
There’s just a low-end chance of showers this evening with showers more likely into the overnight hours. It will be a mild one with temperatures only dipping to around 60.
Any leftover morning showers on Friday will give way to at least partial clearing. This will help to warm things up around here… low 80s in reach, if you can believe it, which would make it the warmest day of the season so far. This warmth, however, will also serve as fuel for some afternoon and evening storms, some of which could become severe. At this point, strong winds and even some hail are possible.
As for Saturday, it’s looking decent with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will still be a little above normal in the mid 70s.