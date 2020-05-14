Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There has been a glitch in the rollout of the state’s new license plates.
The new “Excelsior” plates, which were selected in a state-wide competition, had to be recalled due to a manufacturing flaw.
The license plates were redesigned to make them easier to read by E-ZPass scanners.
However, when they were initially produced, some of the new plates were found to be too reflective for the scanners to read.
None of the plates had been issued to drivers, although they had been shipped to counties. Those plates have been recalled and will be reissued, a spokesperson for the Department of Motor Vehicles said in a statement.