NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s police, detectives and sergeants unions are calling for Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot to be fired.

This follows a New York Post report that claimed Dr. Barbot and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan had a heated argument in March.

Dr. Barbot reportedly had rejected a department request for 500,000 masks and used a vulgar remark to disregard the safety of the officers.

The Department of Health issued a statement late Wednesday night, saying the commissioner apologized to the police chief, her apology was accepted and respirators were delivered to NYPD personnel.

