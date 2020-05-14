Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s police, detectives and sergeants unions are calling for Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot to be fired.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s police, detectives and sergeants unions are calling for Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot to be fired.
This follows a New York Post report that claimed Dr. Barbot and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan had a heated argument in March.
Dr. Barbot reportedly had rejected a department request for 500,000 masks and used a vulgar remark to disregard the safety of the officers.
The Department of Health issued a statement late Wednesday night, saying the commissioner apologized to the police chief, her apology was accepted and respirators were delivered to NYPD personnel.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage