NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Major League Baseball is reportedly taking the Korean Baseball Organizations lead and will discourage spitting and high fives when they return to play.

In addition, the MLB will discourage ride-sharing like Uber to the stadium in their formal proposal to the players association, reports CBS2’s Otis Livingston.

Blake Snell is in no hurry to get back to baseball. The Cy Young winner says it’s not worth risking his life playing a shortened season and getting a small portion of his pay, which was supposed to be $7 million.

He was quoted as saying, “I gotta get my money, I’m not playing unless I get mine.”

No-Hitter Remembered

Where were you 24 years ago today? If you were a Yankee and a Doc Gooden fan, you were probably at Yankee Stadium or glued to your television set witnessing Doc throw his first and only Major League no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

But did you know he wasn’t supposed to pitch that day? He was going skip the game and fly to Florida where his father was scheduled to have open-heart surgery.

Against his mother’s wishes, he decided to stay, saying his father would’ve wanted him to pitch. And as they say, the rest is history…

Doc flew home the next day and gave the game ball to his father, who despite being gravely ill watched his son’s historic performance.

Doc’s father never made it home, passing away eight months later.