Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo Extends Stay-At-Home Order Until June 13, As Some Regions Begin Reopening
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Elmhurst, Food, Health, hunger, New York, Queens


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large crowd formed outside a food pantry early this morning in Queens, hours before it was set to open.

Despite the rain, a line had formed by 5 a.m. outside St. Bartholomew’s Roman Catholic Church on Whitney Avenue in Elmhurst.

(Credit: CBS2)

Police later estimated 3,500 people were there waiting.

Organizers say 4,800 bags of food will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m.

Catholic Charities reports a 200% increase in demand at its food pantries since late March.

NOT SURE WHERE YOUR NEXT MEAL IS COMING FROM?

Comments

Leave a Reply