NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large crowd formed outside a food pantry early this morning in Queens, hours before it was set to open.
Despite the rain, a line had formed by 5 a.m. outside St. Bartholomew’s Roman Catholic Church on Whitney Avenue in Elmhurst.
Police later estimated 3,500 people were there waiting.
Organizers say 4,800 bags of food will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m.
Catholic Charities reports a 200% increase in demand at its food pantries since late March.
