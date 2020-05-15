Early morning showers will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies, but the big story — through the daylight hours at least — will be the unseasonably warm temperatures: highs in the low to mid 80s. And again, this will be the warmest day of the season, so far.
Regarding storms, the models have backed off a bit on activity this afternoon… isolated at best. It looks like the bulk of the showers/storms will hold off until after 7/8 PM (well N&W) and work their way through tonight. There is, however, still a threat for severe t’storms, especially N&W of the city. At this point, the main threats are strong/damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado.
All of the shower/t’storm activity will wrap up by 2-5 AM.
Saturday’s looking pretty good at this point with mostly sunny skies. Temps will remain a little above normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
As for Sunday, we’re looking at partly sunny skies with temperatures running even cooler… just the mid to upper 60s.