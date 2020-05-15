



Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed the city’s plan to keep New Yorkers safe during the hot summer months at Friday’s coronavirus briefing.

He said the goals will be to 1) protect the health and safety of the most vulnerable, 2) give people safe cooling options and 3) prevent and/or respond quickly to power outages.

“The heat is coming no matter what,” the mayor said Friday. “It’s not only uncomfortable, it’s not only going to be a challenge in terms of social distancing and everything else we’re dealing with, it can be dangerous. Unto itself, the heat itself – we’ve learned more and more the hard way – can be dangerous.

“We take it seriously,” he added. “We understand lives are on the line.”

Watch: Mayor De Blasio Details Summer Heat Plan

The first part of the plan involves distributing 74,000 air conditioners to low-income seniors, including 22,000 for those in public housing.

De Blasio said his office will work with the New York City Housing Authority, Department for the Aging, Housing Preservation and Development and Human Resources Administration to identify the seniors, and installations will start next week.

He also said he’s petitioning the state’s Public Service Commission to double the subsidies it offers for summer utility bills.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The second part of the plan covers other ways to beat the heat.

The mayor said the city’s existing cooling centers will open with social distancing protocols and staff wearing protective equipment. New centers are also expected to open at places like libraries, gymnasiums, auditoriums, community centers and other large venues.

De Blasio said there will be “misting oases” in some low-income neighborhoods and scheduled hydrant openings. The city also plans to deliver Gatorade and Pedalyte to help people stay hydrated.

For the final part of the plan, the mayor said the city is in close contact with Con Edison to prevent and prepare for blackouts, focusing on nursing homes and places that have been hit in the past.

“This is the beginning of the plan, more to come. It’s, as usual, going to require all of us to think a little differently, do some things differently, watch out for each other – something New Yorkers do really, really well,” he said.

Last month, De Blasio announced the city’s pools will remain closed for the summer, raising concerns about residents cooped up inside. The city’s beaches are still closed to crowds until further notice.