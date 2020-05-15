Comments
JACKSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s Six Flags Great Adventure park says it will soon reopen its drive-thru animal safari.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the park’s 1,200 exotic animals spread out across 350 acres.
The announcement came after Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday allowing drive-thru entertainment operations to resume.
No official reopening date has been set.