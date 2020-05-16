Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Archdiocese of Newark will begin opening its churches for private prayer and confession Sunday.
That includes parishes in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties.
This is phase one of the archbishop’s reopening plan.
Phase two includes weekday masses, and phase three allows Sunday masses.
There is no word yet on when the second and third phases will happen.