NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of high school graduation ceremonies across the country, a special broadcast tonight will highlight the achievements of the current class.
Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020 one-hour special will air on CBS2 at 8 p.m. and simultaneously across other broadcast networks and a broad alliance of social media and streaming platforms. The one-hour primetime special airs on Saturday, May 16, and will honor the more than 3 million high school seniors across the country.
Stars in the show include LeBron James, H.E.R. and the Jonas Brothers, with a commencement address given by former President Barack Obama.
The Entertainment Industry Foundation, The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute, and a broad coalition of partners are coming together to pay tribute to millions of high school seniors, their extraordinary teachers, and their families, as rally everyone around a message of hope and unity.