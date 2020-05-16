



— A New Jersey couple who had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic turned a negative situation into a positive.

“They were devastated. It was planned for two years,” one woman told CBS2’s Cory James.

Jacyln Hockenjos and Sebastian Cina Jr. were disappointed but found a new way to make May 16 special.

They decided to give back to others.

The couple created a website called, “With This Ring, You’ll Be Fed.” That site told their guests about a new plan.

The couple wanted them to meet in a parking lot in Freehold, New Jersey, with food donations to give to food banks in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“They are just such a beautiful couple,” another woman said.

“It’s a unique thing because in a time when they should be focusing on themselves, they took the opportunity to focus on others,” one man said.

On Saturday, police led that caravan of about 50 cars down the street to the couple’s home, where they were standing by with loved ones to collect the food.

It wasn’t the day they both imagined months ago, but it’s one they know will make a larger impact.

Along with the food, they’re collecting monetary donations.

RELATED STORY: NJ Community Feeds Hundreds Of Health Care Workers, First Responders Through Charity Barbecue

“We were devastated, but we figured we might as well make something good out of something that was devastating to us,” Hockenjos said.

“We launched the website on Tuesday and as of this morning, we broke $5,000,” Cina said.

That money, along with food, is going to the nonprofit organization Fulfill in Neptune.

Fulfill CEO Kim Guadagno says right now they are providing nearly 15,000 more meals a day because of the pandemic and the couple’s contributions will help.

“To take what was to have been their very special day and turn the focus away from themselves and place it on those in need by doing this food and fund drive is just phenomenal and awe-inspiring,” Guadagno said.

The campaign will continue until Oct. 10, which is the couple’s new wedding date.