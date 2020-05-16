Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Toll collectors return to the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway on Tuesday.
The collectors will wear masks, gloves and plastic face shields.
Drivers are asked to use a facing covering.
Since March 24, cash customers without an E-ZPass tag were billed by mail.