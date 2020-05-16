Coronavirus UpdateReopening Continues With Racetracks In New York, Charter And Rental Fishing Boats In New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Toll collectors return to the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway on Tuesday.

The collectors will wear masks, gloves and plastic face shields.

Drivers are asked to use a facing covering.

Since March 24, cash customers without an E-ZPass tag were billed by mail.

