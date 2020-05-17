NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alternate side parking returns Monday, but only for one week to allow for street cleaning.
UPDATE: The #NYCASP /Alternate Side Parking/ street cleaning rules suspension will be extended through Sunday, May 17. Please note that Alternate Side Parking will resume from Monday, May 18 through Sunday, May 24 for a citywide clean sweep. There will be two scheduled suspensions during the clean sweep week, Thursday, May 21 for Solemnity of the Ascension and Sunday, May 24 for Idul-Fitr (Eid Al-Fitr) . NYCASP /Alternate Side Parking/ street cleaning rules will then be suspended again through Sunday, June 7. Parking meters will remain in effect throughout the city. Get the latest on Alternate Side Parking by downloading the free #NYC311 Mobile App today with the link in the bio. #nyc #parking #bronx #brooklyn #manhattan #queens #statenisland
The rule has been suspended since March because of the pandemic.
But Mayor Bill de Blasio says litter has been piling up.
Alternate side parking will be suspended on Thursday, however, for a religious holiday.