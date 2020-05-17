NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan building manager got creative and built a new way to help keep residents and staff safe from the coronavirus.
John Faldetta has been the manager at the Saint James Tower in Midtown East for 33 years.
He’s created what he described as a “fogging station” to disinfect employees.
It’s a tent set up outside the building, where a fan blows an alcohol mist.
Faldetta says he based the design on a sewing machine to make it work with a foot pedal.
“It’s filled with isopropyl alcohol, which is basically the alcohol that you use before you, that you get swiped with before you get a needle, and we all know that smell, so it’s pretty safe. You just take a deep breath, hold it and douse yourself in the mist before you’re taking off your PPE,” Faldetta said.
He also built a portable fogger that’s used to sanitize the elevators.
The staff also uses UVC light to disinfect surfaces every hour.