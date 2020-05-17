Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a Harlem furniture store Sunday night.
The 3-alarm fire started just after 8 p.m. Sunday on West 125th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.
FDNY members are operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 158 West 125th Street in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/OmFn7QEyBc
— FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2020
FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 158 West 125th Street in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/8TGmETF0Tc
— FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2020
The FDNY said the fire was under control just after 10 p.m.
MAN 3-ALARM 158 W 125ST, COMMERCIAL FIRE IN A FURNITURE STORE, UNDER CONTROL
— FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) May 18, 2020
The cause of the fire was not immediately available.
