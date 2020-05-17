Coronavirus UpdateDe Blasio Reiterates NYC Beaches Will Not Be Open For Memorial Day Weekend
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:125th Street, FDNY, Fire, Harlem, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a Harlem furniture store Sunday night.

The 3-alarm fire started just after 8 p.m. Sunday on West 125th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

The FDNY said the fire was under control just after 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBSN New York for more details on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply