ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Sunday is the 10th annual NJ Sharing Network 5k Celebration of Life.
The event is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It kicks off at 10 a.m.
The purpose to fundraise and encourage people to sign up to be organ donors.
The program includes the singing of the Star Spangled Banner by Denise Peoples, who is a double lung transplant recipient.
Dawn Burke, a lung transplant who was too sick to participate last year, will sound the 5k starter horn.
Teams will safely hit their neighborhood street to run, walk or bike their own 5k routes after the program concludes.
You can participate virtually by clicking here. Participants are asked to share photos on social media tagging @NJSharingNetwork and using #NJSNVirtual5k.