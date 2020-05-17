Comments
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Stop and Shop has issued a warning to New Jersey customers.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Stop and Shop has issued a warning to New Jersey customers.
The supermarket chain says credit card skimming devices were found attached to self-checkout registers at the following three locations:
- 404 Springfield Ave. in Berkeley Heights
- 8 Franklin St. in Bloomfield
- 1185 Broad St. in Clifton
A skimmer was also found at the Stop and Shop on Old King’s Highway North in Darien, Connecticut.
The company says it’s unclear if any personal information was stolen before the devices were found.
Police are reviewing store surveillance video to identify suspects.
For more information, visit stopandshop.com/news-media.
Thats horrible