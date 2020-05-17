Coronavirus UpdateDe Blasio Reiterates NYC Beaches Will Not Be Open For Memorial Day Weekend
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Stop and Shop has issued a warning to New Jersey customers.

The supermarket chain says credit card skimming devices were found attached to self-checkout registers at the following three locations:

A skimmer was also found at the Stop and Shop on Old King’s Highway North in Darien, Connecticut.

The company says it’s unclear if any personal information was stolen before the devices were found.

Police are reviewing store surveillance video to identify suspects.

For more information, visit stopandshop.com/news-media.

