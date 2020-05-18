NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says his decision to keep New York City beaches closed for Memorial Day Weekend is “about health and safety first.”
People will be allowed to walk on the beaches – with masks and social distancing measures – but there will be no lifeguards or large gatherings.
“If you want to walk on the beach, fine enjoy that. But no swimming, no lifeguards, no parties, no barbecues, no sports,” de Blasio said Monday. “It’s just open space that you can walk on, take it in and then get back home.”
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Delivers Latest Coronavirus Briefing
The mayor said the Parks Department is working to install fencing to close off the entry points if it comes to that.
“I don’t want to implement it unless we need to,” he said. “But we have to be ready.”
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for state beaches to reopen for the holiday weekend.
People must wear masks and practice social distancing. Concessions and pools will be closed, and parking lots will be limited to 50% capacity.
Long Island officials worry if city beaches don’t open, residents will flock to their towns and cause overcrowding.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage