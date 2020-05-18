Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Some nonessential businesses that have been closed for weeks are set to reopen today in New Jersey.
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Some nonessential businesses that have been closed for weeks are set to reopen today in New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order last week allowing retail stores to offer curbside pick-up only. Customers are asked to pre-order online or by phone.
Non-essential construction projects are also allowed to resume with proper social distancing.
Last week, Murphy reported a drop in coronavirus patient numbers.
“New hospitalizations are down two thirds from the peak. Total hospitalizations are down nearly half since the peak,” he said. “The numbers of patients in the ICU and on ventilators are both down significantly.”
The governor’s order also allowed so-called “car gatherings,” like drive-in movie theaters, religious services, drive-thru farms and safaris.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage